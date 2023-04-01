Man charged with Austin's first murder of 2023

A 26-year-old man has been charged with the January killing of a driver who crashed and died at the scene.

Demonte Harris, 26, was arrested on Thursday by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service. Harris is charged with first-degree felony murder.

The case started when a car crashed after 1 a.m. on Jan. 5. at the 8600 block of North Lamar Blvd. When officers responded, they found the driver Fritzgerald Bissereth, 20, had been shot. He died at the scene.

Bissereth played striker on his JV soccer team and was a popular student and friend, according to online reports and his obituary. Austin Police said Bissereth was the first murder of 2023.

What we know: Thursday killing is Austin's sixth homicide in 10 days

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police arrest fugitive in first Austin homicide of 2023