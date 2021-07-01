Man charged in autistic son's death

Jul. 1—An East Hartford accountant is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge as a result of the 2019 death of his 28-year-old son, who had severe autism and was found to have died of a seizure while not receiving his prescribed seizure medication and while malnourished and weighing 85 pounds.

Dat V. La, 66, who has listed an address on Bliss Street, is charged with intentional cruelty to a person as well as manslaughter, which is under a provision dealing with extreme recklessness.

La's son, Binh La, died on May 5, 2019. Dat La was arrested some 13 months later, on June 2, 2020.

He is free on a $30,000 bond, has yet to enter a plea, and is next due Aug. 24 in Hartford Superior Court, court records show. His lawyer, Trent LaLima, declined to comment on the case.

Binh La was a client of the state Department of Developmental Services. It "substantiated" a neglect complaint against his father based on a Jan. 1, 2019 complaint from the New Seasons day program that Binh La had arrived filthy, with unkempt hair, reeking of urine, and insufficiently clothed for the frigid weather, according to a police affidavit.

In January and February 2019, Dat La petitioned DDS for a residential placement for his son, but the department denied the petition, according to the affidavit by East Hartford police Detective Patrick C. Sullivan.

Dat La appealed the denial. But DDS Regional Director Elisa Velardo and "her team" denied the appeal, instead discussing options for further services, according to the detective.

Sullivan reported that Dat La "owns an accounting business in East Hartford, and he works often." La told the detective in an October 2019 interview that when he was at work or away on business, his wife would take care of their son.

NEGLECT CASE

DEFENDANT: Dat V. La, 66, an accountant who has listed an address on Bliss Street in East Hartford.

CHARGES: First-degree manslaughter, intentional cruelty to a person.

STATUS: Free on $30,000 bond, next due Aug. 24 in Hartford Superior Court.

La and others quoted in the detective's affidavit expressed concern about his wife's mental health, with La saying she was a recluse even before their son died. The mother had been "committed between January and February 2019," the detective reported.

Sullivan quoted a DDS caseworker as saying the wife had a second child who had died in a "state care facility" and expressing the view that she distrusted DDS as a result. He quoted the caseworker, Sarah Winiarski, as saying La's wife had changed her son's day program multiple times, believing he "was not getting the proper services."

Online state judicial records show no pending case or conviction for La's wife.

The detective quoted Dr. Gregory Vincent of the state medical examiner's office as saying there was evidence that Binh La "had suffered a fatal terminal seizure in his brain."

The medical examiner said Binh La had been prescribed the anti-seizure medication valproic acid, sold under the brand name Depakote, but had no trace of it in his system when he died, according to the detective. He reported that Binh La's last 90-day prescription for Depakote had been filled on June 1, 2018, about 11 months before he died.

The medical examiner told the detective that malnutrition was a second factor in the death of Binh La, who weighed 85 pounds at the time of the autopsy.

The day he died, both his parents told an investigator from the medical examiner's office that he was always hungry and always ate, the detective reported, adding that a cord was tied around the freezer, while the refrigerator was "fairly empty," containing "soft liquidy foods" with "some mold."

