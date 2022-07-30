Man charged after barricading himself in home, holding child inside

Jul. 30—An Owensboro man was charged with felony unlawful imprisonment Friday, after barricading himself in a home with a 4-year old child.

Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Citation Avenue at 9:31 p.m. Thursday, to a report of a man, later identified as James D. Bearley, 53, who had thrown a man and woman out of the house and was in possession of a firearm. Bearley lives at the address.

Reports say a 4-year old male was still in the residence, and Bearley refused to release the child. OPD's negotiation team and emergency response team were called to the scene, and Bearley released the child after several hours of negotiations, reports say.

After the child was removed, emergency response team members used tactics to enter the home on a search warrant and took Bearley into custody.

Bearley was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bearley was being held Friday in the Daviess County Detention Center.

