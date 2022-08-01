Man charged with battery, assault after tossing stolen coffee on Tulsa officer

A man has been arrested, accused of throwing a hot cup of stolen coffee on a police officer.

Tulsa police officers were flagged down by gas station employees Sunday afternoon near 49th and Peoria. They said a homeless man walked into the gas station and stole a $2 cup of coffee.

An officer caught up with the man, later identified as Brandon Booker. When the officer spoke to Booker, he threw the coffee at the officer and ran off.

Booker was arrested after a short chase. He faces several charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, obstruction, and drug possession.

