Man charged in beating death of Mancelona woman

Nov. 2—KALKASKA — A Mancelona man is being held on a $1 million cash bond as a suspect in the beating death of his girlfriend.

Richard Scott Gault, 54, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County on one count of homicide — murder second-degree — two counts possession of weapons by a felon and a third-time habitual offender.

Michigan State Police officials said an emergency medical services crew was dispatched to a residence in Kalkaska at about 1 p.m. Friday after Jessica Lea Scott, 50, called in medical distress.

Scott was taken to the hospital where she told personnel she was a victim of domestic assault, state police reported.

She later died from those injuries, they said.

MSP Houghton Lake Post troopers began investigating Scott's death as a homicide, and identified Gault as a potential suspect.

MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said troopers tried to contact Gault at his Cold Springs Township residence on Friday, but there were no signs anyone was home.

On Monday, Oct. 30, detectives obtained a search warrant for Gault's house in Kalkaska County.

MSP activated the Emergency Support Team, a tactical team, and after brief negotiations, Gault surrendered "without incident," according to law enforcement.

He was arrested on unrelated charges after troopers found firearms inside the house during the execution of the warrant. While he was incarcerated in the Kalkaska County Jail, Gault was served with additional arrest warrant from the prosecutor's office.

Scott's family penned an obituary about the Mancelona woman, who is survived by four children. The obituary said she loved her pets, art, kayaking and spending time around the lake. But she loved her family most of all, they wrote.

Her funeral is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. today at the Central Lake Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes. One of her sons, Matthew, created a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.