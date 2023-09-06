Man charged in beating death of neighbor in Rochester

Police last week charged a city man in connection with the death of a 65-year-old man in southwest Rochester.

Damien Young, 38, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 31 death of Angel Lopez, 65, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Young is accused of attacking and beating Lopez on the third floor of an apartment building at 110 Sawyer St. around 3 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Both men lived at the apartment building at the corner of Sawyer and Genesee streets, according to police.

It is alleged that Young beat Lopez into at least a semi-unconscious state and threw him out a third-floor window, where he landed on a second-floor fire escape, Umbrino said.

"Lopez eventually fell off the fire escape onto the pavement, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries," Umbrino said.

First responders were called to the scene around 6 a.m., where they found Lopez dead on the sidewalk from apparent blunt force trauma.

Young, a registered Level 2 Sex Offender, was initially taken into custody and to Rochester General Hospital under the mental hygiene law. He was charged Friday after he was released from the hospital.

Young pleaded not guilty Saturday morning in City Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Damien Young charged in death of Angel Lopez in Rochester NY