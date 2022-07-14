Man charged with beating death says he was drunk when questioned by police

Jul. 14—SALEM — A Beverly man charged with beating one girlfriend to death and then putting his next girlfriend in the hospital with head trauma three months later wants a Salem Superior Court judge to suppress the interview he gave to police following his arrest last year.

John T. Shairs, 52, told police he'd had six beers in the hours before he was arrested, on March 9, 2021, in the killing of Tina Amore, 49, on Dec. 20, 2020. He was subsequently indicted on a second degree murder charge as well as charges of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury on the woman he began dating shortly after Amore's death.

The two lived, along with several other alcoholics and drug users, as virtual squatters in an apartment at 11 Roslyn St., in Salem.

But in an affidavit, Shairs now says he was also drinking from a half-gallon bottle of vodka he'd purchased earlier that day — and points to the fact that he was hospitalized for alcohol withdrawal seizures after being sent to Middleton Jail.

A veteran Salem police detective, Robert Cunningham, testified on Wednesday that Shairs, known as a heavy drinker, did not seem intoxicated as he answered questions for investigators in a second-floor interrogation room at the Salem police station. Shairs was able to speak clearly and respond to specific questions about the injuries to the two women, as well as a fatal drug overdose suffered by a third woman in early December 2020.

Shairs denied causing any of the injuries. "No, I never touched them," he said.

He was also able to answer questions about the names he had given to each of his hands, Massachusetts General and The Morgue — saying they referred to what happened to people hit by one hand or the other. One of them was injured, which he blamed on having punched a truck.

Nor had Shairs needed any help getting up the stairs at the station, Cunningham testified.

Cunningham, who had taken a report of a home invasion the prior September in which Shairs was the target, knew of Shairs' alcoholism, he said — one of the main reasons he asked if Shairs had been drinking that day.

But both he and state police detective Josh Ulrich recalled suggesting that six beers "wasn't a lot for him" during their interview.

Prosecutor Kim Gillespie later argued that six beers could have simply been the amount of alcohol Shairs needed just to avoid withdrawal symptoms.

"Six beers is not an amount that would intoxicate him but that would keep him from going into withdrawal," Gillespie suggested to Judge Kathleen McCarthy Neyman.

And even if the judge did find that Shairs was intoxicated, Gillespie argued, the state's highest court has repeatedly held that intoxication alone is not a basis to suppress a statement, as recently as 2020, when it upheld the murder conviction of a Rowley man, Kenneth Richards, who was questioned while on painkillers and shortly after coming out of anesthesia.

Shairs' attorney, Michael Phelan, acknowledged that while it's unlikely the prosecution would seek to admit the statements by Shairs denying the assaults as evidence, he suggested it's possible they might want to admit details of Shairs getting angry during the questioning.

McCarthy Neyman said she would issue a ruling on the motion soon.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

