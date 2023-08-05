Man charged with beating person with baseball bat in Dayton

A man is facing charges after being accused of beating someone up with a baseball bat in Dayton.

>>1 dead, 1 taken to hospital, suspect in custody after shooting in Piqua

David Waller, 38, was charged with one count of felonious assault in Dayton Municipal Court Friday, according to court records.

He is accused of assaulting someone with a baseball bat on August 1.

The affidavit does not where it happened, but Waller was arrested on DeWitt Drive, according to online jail records.

He is in the Montgomery County Jail and Waller’s bond has been set at $50,000 but he only needs to post 10%.

NewsCenter 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information on the incident.