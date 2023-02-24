Man charged with beating, sexually assaulting Moscow woman

Feb. 23—A Monroe County man beat and sexually assaulted a woman at her Moscow home while refusing to let her leave, state police at Dunmore said.

Thomas E. Crossley, 35, 107 Olson Road, East Stroudsburg, was arrested Wednesday on aggravated indecent assault and other charges after the victim sought treatment at Geisinger Community Medical Center, police said.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The woman told police the assault happened early Wednesday at her residence, according to the arrest affidavit.

Crossley pushed her down and got on top of her, hitting her face and slamming her head on the floor, the victim told police. She said she crawled into her bedroom and locked the door, but Crossley punched a hole in the door and unlocked it.

In the bedroom, Crossley sexually assaulted her and told her he was going to kill her, according to the affidavit. She told police she asked Crossley to let her leave but he took her phone and keys.

A trooper who interviewed the victim at GCMC observed marks on her head, wrists, arms, legs and back that were consistent with the assault she described, police said.

In addition to aggravated indecent assault, Crowley was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment and terroristic threats.

Crossley was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Alyce Farrell and released on $50,000 unsecured bail to await a preliminary March 8 at 9 a.m.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132