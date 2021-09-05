Man charged in Beechview shooting, victim identified

Sep. 4—Police charged a Pittsburgh man with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting late Friday night in Beechview.

Darrell Mutzig, 37, was identified by police as the man arrested and charged with the fatal shooting just after 11 p.m. at Methyl Street at Hampshire Avenue where a man was found shot in the chest.

The victim, later identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office as Raymone Wilson, 32, of Clairton, was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said they received reports of a male nearby with a gun on Alton Street shortly after the initial report of a shooting. Two men were taken to police headquarters for questioning, authorities said.

