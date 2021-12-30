Man charged in bicycle burglary

Dec. 29—MANKATO — A Mankato man was charged with felony burglary and gross misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing a bicycle at an apartment in November.

The charges were filed against Brian Johnathan Miller, 32, Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Surveillance footage from 11:30 p.m. Nov. 9 to 3:30 a.m. Nov. 10 reportedly showed Miller taking the bicycle from the apartment, which wasn't his residence, according to a criminal complaint. The bicycle's owner reported it being valued between $500 and $1,000

A local police officer recognized Miller in the video. When the officer later made contact with Miller over the phone, Miller said he'd walk to the nearby public safety building after the call but never arrived, according to the complaint.

