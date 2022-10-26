Man charged with bigamy, forgery on marriage license

Oct. 26—A man who already has two prior bigamy charges was indicted for a third time on Friday.

Keith Allen Tanner, 40, of Pepperhill Apartments in London, was named in a four-count indictment including bigamy.

That charge stems from Tanner "purporting" to marry one woman on March 12, while he was already married to another woman. Tanner is also accused of forgery for signing the name of Dallas Baker to the marriage certificate and signing the name of Courtney Feltner to a marriage certificate.

With five prior felony convictions, Tanner was additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender. He has three previous bigamy charges — the last being in Elkhart, Indiana in 2015 for bigamy and giving false information on a marriage license. He was arrested in Laurel County in 2014 for resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and other charges including bigamy and being a fugitive. He was convicted of bigamy in Madison Circuit Court in Dec. 2014.

He was convicted of bigamy in Laurel County in 2005, for which he received a probated five-year sentence. Tanner also has convictions in Harlan Circuit Court for third-degree assault, which was probated for five years, and Jackson Circuit Court for third-degree arson. He received a year in jail, which was probated for two years.

Other indictments included:

—Daniel Keith Boggs, 29, of Paris Karr Road in Keavy — second-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, and second-degree persistent felony offender on Sept. 12.

—Lonnie Travis Ross, 38, of Bridgestone Road in East Bernstadt — fourth-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment of a female on March 27.

—Covey Lynn Brock, 37, of TIB Drive in London — two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, and first-degree persistent felony offender, on August 6.

—James Wayne Burkhart, 64, and Trevor Dylan Wayne Burkhart, 23, both of Kentucky Hollow Road in East Bernstadt were charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police on September 22. James Burkhart is additionally charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, and second-degree persistent felony offender. Trevor Burkhart is also charged with resisting arrest.

—Shannon Ray Davidson, 30, and Kody Davidson, 22, both of Sparrow Lane in Barbourville; Earl Charlie Gray, 37 of Hymar Road in Flat Lick, KY, and B. J. Hubbard, 31, of Gregory Branch Road in Artemus, KY — named in a 12-count indictment stemming from burglary and thefts from February 18 through August 27, 2022. Kody Davidson and Earl Gray face charges of third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 for a February 18 incident at Dixie Truss; Shannon Davidson, Kody Davidson and Earl Gray are charged with breaking into Burkman Feed on June 28 and taking items valued over $10,000, as well as first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief on the same day at All American Slugger Bingo. Both Davidsons, Gray and Hubbard are charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 from McKnight & Associates on August 27. Shannon Davidson, Gray and Hubbard are additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Casey Lee Reed, 40, of Bert Allen Road in London — receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,0000 and second-degree persistent felony offender on August 26.

—Wanda Evans, 57, of Timber Ridge Way in Corbin — five counts of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and tampering with physical evidence from January 1, 2016 through August 2022 from Martin's Insurance Company, totaling $50,592.64.

—Doris Deanna Gail Mosley, 21, and Kristen Rae Mosley, 24, of Locust Grove Road in London — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 from Walmart on August 20.

—Steven Kyle Murray, 28, no address listed — second-degree burglary and second-degree persistent felony offender on September 14.

—Dallas Lee Lewis, 37, Hog Pen Road in Flat Lick, KY — theft by deception valued at over $1,000 but under $10,000 on May 18 for issuing a worthless check for a vehicle at Yaden's Auto Sales.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.