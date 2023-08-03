Man charged after blasting caps found in his Maryland basement

An area man is facing 10 felonies after his estranged wife found suspicious items in his Hagerstown-area basement that were later determined to include blasting caps, according to the Maryland state fire marshal's office.

Stephen Kyle Thompson, 48, is facing eight counts of possessing/storing an explosive device and one count each of possessing explosives without a license and theft, according to the release and court records.

The maximum penalty for possessing/storing an explosive device is 25 years in state prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

Thompson's court records list him as having addresses in Hedgesville, W.Va., and the Owings, Md., area in northern Calvert County.

Blasting caps "pose an imminent threat to public safety, property, and the environment in the wrong hands," the fire marshal's office release states.

Electronic blasting caps are considered detonators, according to charging documents for Thompson in Washington County District Court. Alone, blasting caps also are considered destructive devices that can cause serious injury or death.

"The quick recognition of the potential hazard with these devices and her decision to immediately contact local authorities was absolutely appropriate in this incident," State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in the release. "This serves as a positive reminder to all members of the public of the National message, 'See Something, Say Something.'"

Investigators concluded Thompson stole the destructive devices from his employer, Rust-Oleum and its fire protection contractor. The company legally used blasting caps as part of its fire-suppression system to penetrate a 6 mm to 7 mm metal sheet that holds water for an approximately 30-gallon tank stored under pressure, according to the release and court records. Two other companies are in charge of that process for Rust-Oleum, a company official told a state fire marshal.

The eight electric blasting caps stolen from Kistler O'Brien Fire Protection have a value of $6,976, court records state. The fire protection company replaces the blasting caps in Rust-Oleum's fire suppression system.

Court records did not list the address for the Rust-Oleum facility nor state when the blasting caps were stolen.

Thompson was being held without bond Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center.

District Court Judge Terry A. Myers ordered Thompson to be examined through the Maryland Department of Health to determine if he's competent to stand trial, court records state.

Woman finds device with "explosive" on it in basement

A state fire marshal was called to a home in the 12700 block of Greencastle Pike, north of Huyetts Crossroads, around 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, according to charging documents.

Thompson's estranged wife told authorities she was cleaning his basement so he could easily remove what was his when she found a plastic bag with eight cardboard tubes containing items wrapped in pink foam, according to charging documents.

She removed one of the items from a tube and saw "explosive" on the side of what looked like a coated tube with two wires covered with a plastic tube, charging documents state.

Thompson had worked at Rust-Oleum in the past and allegedly told her he got the items there, charging documents state.

The estranged wife also told authorities that Thompson talked about building explosives and that he'd told her he'd hidden a device he built in the basement ceiling rafters, court documents state. Wires were soldered to a threaded piece and wires protruded out so they could be attached to what appeared to be another wire.

She put the item down, called state police and was advised to evacuate the home.

She was waiting outside with her children and dogs when a state fire marshal arrived.

The fire marshal identified a blasting cap and caps that "were still live/charges and intact," charging documents state. He shunted the caps to protect them from electric or static charge, which could have discharged the caps, and removed them from the home.

The fire marshal also confirmed with the office's bomb squad that Thompson does not have an explosive license and is prohibited from possessing explosives, according to court records.

