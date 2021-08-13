Man charged in bloody Winnebago assault

Aug. 13—WINNEBAGO — A bleeding man was taken to a hospital and another man jailed after an alleged assault outside a Winnebago residence Wednesday night.

Seth Daniel Davis, 26, of Truman, was charged with felony assault Thursday in Faribault County District Court.

Davis said he punched a man in the face after the man grabbed him during an argument, according to a court complaint.

The other man's face was covered in blood and a large portion of his lip was missing. The man said he fell and also hurt his ankle. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital.