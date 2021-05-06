Man charged with breaking into Bangor home, assaulting owner

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

May 5—Bangor police on Thursday arrested a Levant man after he allegedly broke into a home on West Broadway and assaulted the owner.

Lance Bradford, 34, is charged with two counts of burglary, a Class B crime and one count each of assault and criminal mischief, both Class D crimes.

Police responded at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to the report of an assault near 134 West Broadway after a neighbor of the victim called 911, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor police.

The distraught victim told officers that a man he did not know broke into his home and assaulted him, Betters said. The alleged burglar refused to leave when asked and a struggle ensued. The homeowner was able to flee to the neighbor's house.

Bradford was not in the victim's home when police arrived, Betters said. A caller reported a man had gone into another house on the corner of West Broadway and Pier Street. Bradford apparently went out a second floor window onto the roof. He tried to jump onto the roof of the building next door but fell between the buildings onto the ground where officers were waiting.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Bradford is expected to make his first appearance remotely at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Friday.

If convicted of the most serious charge of burglary, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. If convicted of the misdemeanors, he faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution for any damage done to the homes during the alleged break-ins.

