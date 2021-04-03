Man charged with breaking into car in Newburyport, forging check avoids jail time

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

Apr. 3—NEWBURYPORT — The person behind a late November car break on Woodland Street near the Merrimack River avoided jail time Thursday after admitting to a Newburyport District Court judge he could be found guilty of that crime and others if the case went to trial.

After breaking into a Jeep Wrangler parked on the street, Alexander Baptiste, 24, of Westwood Road, Salem, N.H., stole a bank check and then forged a check for $750, according to Newburyport police.

Baptiste was charged in December with forgery of a check, uttering a false check and two counts of breaking and entering nighttime for a felony. All four charges were continued without a finding for a year and Baptiste was ordered to pay a to-be-determined amount of restitution to his victim. He must also stay away and have no contact with his victim and comply with a treatment program.

Court records show that days after the car break, he had been charged with drunken driving by Merrimac police.

During the same court appearance Thursday, Baptiste saw the drunken driving charge continued without a finding for a year. In addition to losing his driver's license for 45 days, Baptiste must pay $600 in fees and fines and complete an alcohol safety awareness program.

The victim did not know the Jeep Wrangler had been broken into until days later when he noticed an unauthorized withdrawal from his bank account. The victim talked to his wife, who had left her checkbook in the Jeep, and learned she had not written any checks to anyone named "Alex," according to Newburyport police Inspector Dani Sinclair's report.

Days earlier, the victim noticed an item sitting outside his Jeep and saw that the glove compartment was open. He searched the Jeep and did not notice anything missing.

Police were able to track down Baptiste by reviewing video footage of him depositing the check at his Wakefield bank. That transaction was noticed by the victim who informed police. Upon learning Merrimac police had arrested a person by the same name for drunken driving, Sinclair checked the booking photo. The booking photo matched the person in the video, according to Sinclair.

When Sinclair interviewed Baptiste, he gave confusing and conflicting answers, sometimes stopping just short of admitting to breaking into the Jeep, according to her report.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Recommended Stories

  • Three dead in shooting at N.C. house party

    The injured victims were hospitalized in unknown conditions after gunfire erupted just after midnight Saturday, the Wilmington Police Department said.

  • EXPLAINER: What Biden's new $100B plan for broadband means

    The problems with U.S. broadband networks have been obvious for years. Now the Biden administration is promising to do something about all of those issues as part of its proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. It would spend $100 billion to “future-proof” broadband as part of an eight-year infrastructure plan, calling high-speed connections “the new electricity" that's now a necessity for all Americans.

  • Armie Hammer Exits Broadway Play ‘The Minutes’ Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

    The 34-year-old actor announced his departure on Friday, explaining he needed time to "focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family."

  • One chart shows which vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, manufacturer, and dose

    Pain at the injection site is the most common side effect of all three coronavirus vaccines authorized in the US.

  • Coinbase Goes Public April 14: What You Need To Know

    Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S, will be listed on Nasdaq on April 14 after receiving official approval from the SEC. What Happened: The company will offer 114.9 million shares as part of the direct listing and will be the first crypto exchange to go public in the United States. The anticipated event was originally scheduled to take place in March, but the company announced last month it would be postponing the listing to April without disclosing any reasons for the delay. On Thursday, Coinbase announced that the proposed direct listing of its Class A Common Stock was declared effective by the SEC on April 1, and shares would begin trading under the Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “COIN” on April 14. Why It Matters: Coinbase has 43 million users in over 100 countries across the globe. In a private market auction earlier this year, shares reportedly traded between $350 and $375, implying a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 and $100 billion. The company later updated a filing with the SEC, disclosing an average share price of $343.58 at the private market auction, which the Nasdaq will likely use as a reference price ahead of the company’s direct listing. The cryptocurrency exchange, which reported $1.3 billion in revenue and $322 million in profit in 2020 alone, largely depends on the fees from active cryptocurrency traders on its platform. On that front, the timing couldn’t be better for Coinbase as retail demand for crypto doesn’t appear to be waning. Crypto markets looked poised for another leg up, as the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was back above $60,000 at the time of writing, and most altcoins trading higher as well. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, geared towards a new all-time high as it traded above $2000 at press time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Weeknd Drops His Exclusive NFT Collection, And Only One Person Will Have Access To His Unreleased SongOne Tweet Is All It Takes – Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin's Price Up 30% In Minutes Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Did ‘Law & Order’ Just Open the Door for Benson and Stabler to Finally Hook Up?

    NBCThis post contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.Reunited, and it feels so... well, not good, really. On Thursday night, Law & Order finally reunited NBC’s most beloved platonic couple: After a decade apart, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler are back on the case. Unfortunately, it took the death of Stabler’s wife, Kathy, at the hands of a mysterious, high-level criminal to make it happen.Thursday marks the premiere of Meloni’s new Law & Order spinoff, Organized Crime. Given the magnitude of Benson and Stabler’s (Babe-ler’s?) reunion, it should come as no surprise that NBC blew the event up into a crossover event with SVU—which opened on Kathy Stabler being wheeled into an ambulance as a stunned Olivia looked on. Apparently, despite the fact that the Stablers have been living overseas, they’ve become a bombing target here in the U.S. Maybe it has something to do with Elliot’s new job?As Stabler explains, he went on a walkabout for a few years after his departure from the NYPD; he began working private security and eventually, he wound up working as an international liaison handling terrorism, sex-trafficking, and organized crime. He came to New York to testify on a case, and Kathy had tagged along. Apparently, the police placard in their rental car tipped off the bomber.Kathy initially survived the attack, but later died in the hospital of a ruptured spleen. Benson and her team are able to track down the suspected bomber, but soon enough he, too, is found dead in his cell from an overdose. The explosive appears to have been an international design.Life After ‘SVU’: Christopher Meloni on ‘They Came Together,’ Stabler, and His Famous BehindSadly for Kathy, her brush with death is mostly just a plot device to bring Benson and Stabler together (and, of course, launch Stabler’s new standalone TV gig). Benson volunteers to lead the bombing investigation, and allows her old partner to accompany her during the first interrogation, where they question a QAnon devotee. It quickly becomes clear, however, that the perpetrator in this case is someone far more sophisticated.A lot has changed since last time Stabler appeared onscreen. In his latter seasons, especially, Meloni’s character became known for his hot temper and propensity for bending the rules—qualities that have not aged well in light of recent discussions of how cop procedurals have promoted harmful ideas about policing. So as Stabler made his grand return, viewers also got a healthy dose of hand-wringing about how “good” or “bad” of a cop he might be now. “Don’t tell me, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore, please,’” Stabler tells Benson at one point. “I’ve been living out of New York, not under a rock.” Vouching for his former colleague to a newer peer, Finn insists, “End of the day, he’s a good cop.”Eventually, Stabler loses his cool over the questions: “I’m pretty sick of people judging me for who I was 12 years ago,” he says. “I was a good cop then, I’m a good cop now.”As Ayanna Bell, the organized crime officer in charge of hunting down the criminal element responsible for his wife’s apparent murderer, shoots back, “Guys who came up when you did, you guys never think you need to change your ways.”But the chief order of business in hour one of this crossover event, naturally, was addressing the distance that’s festered between Stabler and Benson in their decade apart.It’s been 10 years since Benson and Stabler worked a case together. Meloni’s last episode, the Season 12 finale, ended with Stabler shooting the daughter of a rape victim, who’d open fire in the NYPD precinct with a gun she’d purchased off the street. In subsequent episodes, Benson learned her longtime partner had resigned. The two have not spoken since.“Are you sorry for leaving, or are you sorry for walking—for not giving me the courtesy of telling me?” Benson asks. “You were the single most important person in my life. And you just... disappeared.”“I know,” Elliot replies. “I was afraid. If I heard your voice, I wouldn’t have been able to leave.”Stabler and Benson’s partnership was always, erm, shall we say... intense? That fact came up Thursday night as well, as newer squad members, including Amanda Rollins, hint at the ambiguous “thing” the pair notoriously shared. Stabler seems curious when Finn mentions Olivia’s romantic relationships, and tries to glean some information out of his old colleague—only to be told he’ll need to ask himself.At the risk of sounding crass about poor Kathy’s death, her tragic fate does prompt one, yes, very crass question: Are we finally, after all these years, going to see Stabler and Benson kiss? Pretty please?Right now, however, Stabler obviously has bigger fish to fry. Kathy’s murder case is officially out of Benson’s jurisdiction, although that’s no guarantee she’ll stand down. Stabler’s youngest son, Eli, is shattered over his mother’s death and despondent that the family will not be returning to Rome. (Sadly, NBC apparently does not have the funds to give us Law & Order Takes Tuscany.) Stabler himself, meanwhile, has already begun grilling international criminals and chasing down leads, continually referring back to a smuggling case he’d been working in Puglia. Turns out, medical supplies have become a lucrative source of money for organized crime rings during COVID times. At the root of all this, it seems, is Freddie (Dylan McDermott)—the son of a notorious mob boss named Sinatra (yes, Sinatra) whose goons were also behind the Puglia PPE smuggling. Freddie, who also goes by the name Richard Wheatley, enjoys an upper-crust existence, painting himself as a legitimate businessman. Even Sinatra seemed ready to rat his son out to Stabler—but unfortunately, Freddie got to him first and executed him on the Wonder Wheel in Coney Island. Now, the chase is afoot. It seems likely that this case will consume a good portion of Organized Crime’s premiere season, or at least provide its early narrative backbone. But once the fog clears and the gavel inevitably falls, there will be time for other, longer-simmering questions—including, yes, whether after all these years, fans might finally get to see Benson and Stabler reconcile and, eventually, smooch. For now, however, we’ll have to wait and see.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sen. Cruz: Border crisis result of 3 decisions Biden made in his first week as president

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argues President Biden 'caused the border crisis we are seeing right now' with his immigration actions.

  • MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to new Georgia voting law

    MLB moves its All-Star game out of Atlanta eight days after Georgia passed a law that voting rights advocates say makes it harder for people to vote.

  • New Zealand TV commentator apologizes for mock Asian accent

    A New Zealand television commentator who adopted a mock Asian accent during a post-game rugby interview on Friday is likely to keep his job despite an outpouring of public criticism. Joe Wheeler, a former New Zealand Maori representative who commentates for the cable network Sky Sport, used the accent after the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Highlanders and Crusaders. Speaking with Highlanders flyhalf Mitchell Hunt, Wheeler referenced the performance of Japan international flanker Kazuki Himeno who started a match for the Highlanders for the first time.

  • China 'driving out journalists', EU says after BBC's Sudworth leaves

    The EU accuses Beijing of harassing foreign journalists after John Sudworth's departure for Taiwan.

  • The Balkans deploys bees and drones in new efforts to ramp up mine clearing

    Drones working alongside honey bees could be deployed to clear landmines and unexploded bombs in the Balkans. Bees are known to be able to detect landmines after scientists discovered that they could sniff out explosives. But sending people into mine packed areas to track the bees' movements is understandably risky. Researchers from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia are now flying drones to film the bees, uploading the footage to a computer and using machine learning to plot their movements. It holds the possibility of clearing landmines faster, more securely and effectively - offering hope to the 60 million people who live in fear. Hundreds of thousands of mines planted during the Balkans war remain unexploded, while least 15 people are killed or maimed by landmines everyday, according to the Mines Advisory Group.

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Bregman homers for 2nd straight day, Astros beat A's again

    Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer for his second longball in two games, and the Houston Astros slugged past the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Friday night. Yuli Gurriel also connected and Michael Brantley added a run-scoring double as Houston jumped out to a big lead again — a night after the Astros won the opener 8-1 behind Zack Greinke's six shutout innings. Kyle Tucker hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh as Houston added an insurance run — and it was an important one, as Chad Pinder connected for a two-run homer in the bottom half.

  • Video: Boston doctor discusses new CDC travel guidelines for fully vaccinated

    Dr. Shira Doron, of Tufts Medical Center, explains why the CDC doesn't want people taking trips right now, even though the agency deemed travel is low-risk for fully-vaccinated people.

  • Child among four dead in California office building shooting

    Police said there was "a business and personal relationship between the suspect and the victims"

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Turkish media outlets - including the BBC - fell for an April Fools' news story that said the UN was planning a second Suez Canal for Egypt

    Turkish outlets have hastily deleted articles reporting an April Fools' story by The Guardian, which said a "Suez 2" was in the works.

  • Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after a Capitol Police officer died following car-ramming incident

    At a press conference on Friday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that a Capitol Police officer died.

  • Trevor Bauer flirts with no-hitter, gets plenty of support to win Dodgers debut

    Trevor Bauer throws a no-hitter through six innings as the Dodgers score plenty of runs to stay ahead of late Colorado Rockies surge in an 11-6 win.

  • Apple joins corporate backlash against GA voting law

    Corporate backlash against Georgia’s new election law is mounting… With Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday joining the chorus of critics.Major U.S. companies are challenging the law… which many critics say suppresses voting among Black Americans and other racial minorities.In a statement, Cook said Thursday (quote) "American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right.”The Republican-backed Georgia law - signed last week by Governor Brian Kemp - strengthened ID requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoff elections and made it a misdemeanor for people to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.Kemp says the law is "another step to making our elections fair and secure.”But - Many CEO’s have publicly disagreed.Dozens of Black executives, including Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, called on more of their peers in U.S. companies to push back against such restrictive election laws.In a Wednesday interview with CBS This Morning, former American Express CEO, Ken Chenault, spoke about their campaign: “There is nothing more fundamental than voting rights. And the reality is - what we're doing is, we’re calling on companies not to make just general statements about the importance of voting and voter suppression, we’re saying take a stand, publicly oppose any legislation that denies the opportunity to vote.”And on Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CBS This Morning he disagreed with the final bill… after the airline on Friday had praised it:“But when we got a chance to finally see it all put together and had a chance to digest it, as well as listen and hear from the voices of our people about it, we realized that this was restricting their access - our people’s access - particularly in the Black community... and it's important we take a step forward here."Governor Kemp, on Wednesday, criticized a company memo by Delta’s CEO - who called the final bill ‘unacceptable.’Kemp said the memo (quote) "stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company” and “ignores the content of the new law.”Kemp also Tweeted: “I refuse to back down from this fight because the integrity of our elections is the foundation of who we are as Georgians.”