Man charged with breaking into church, stealing bingo prizes

A Lincoln County man was charged with breaking into two buildings, including a church, and trying to set an outbuilding on fire, the sheriff stated in a news release.

On March 7, deputies were called to Southside Baptist Church off Gastonia Highway where there was a break-in. Prizes for bingo night were stolen, deputies said.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

On Wednesday, deputies charged Dustin Dennis Hunter, 27, of Lincolnton, with breaking and entering a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, and injury to real property.

Hunter was also accused of breaking into a building in the 1900 block of Gastonia Highway and trying to start it on fire.

He was charged with second-degree arson, felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

Hunter was placed into the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

VIDEO: Construction tractors burned along SC Highway, law enforcement looking for arson suspect