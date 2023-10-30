Man charged with breaking into Daleville apartment, attacking ex-girlfriend's roommate

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces nine criminal charges stemming from series of events that reportedly saw him force his way into a former girlfriend's Daleville apartment and attack her male roommate.

Matthew R. Williams, 22 — also listed in court documents at an Anderson address — is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with burglary, strangulation, domestic battery, neglect of a dependent, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, auto theft, theft, interference with reporting of a crime and criminal mischief.

Delaware County sheriff's deputies said Williams on Oct. 17 was working for a local couple who were setting up a "haunted house" along Delaware County Road 500 West when he stole their Hyundai Elantra and drove to his ex-girlfriend's home in Daleville.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Once there, Daleville police reported in an affidavit, Williams forced his way into the apartment, grabbed the woman by her arms, then kicked in a bedroom door to confront the male roommate.

That man fled through a window, the court document said, setting the stage for a foot chase that ended when Williams caught up with the roommate in the parking lot of nearby furniture store.

More: Ball State student arrested in dorm-room sexual battery

During a fight, the man said, Williams grabbed him "around the neck and began choking him."

The woman said Williams had also taken her cellphone when she was trying to call for help. A four-year-old child she shares with Williams was in the apartment at the time.

Officers from the Chesterfield and Middletown police departments reportedly found the two men who were fighting and returned them to the apartment.

The most serious of the nine charges against Williams is burglary, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison if convicted. Two of the other charges are Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year sentences if he's convicted.

The Anderson man in August was convicted of domestic battery, invasion of privacy and strangulation in Madison Circuit Court 5.

He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man charged with burglary, battery, auto theft, neglect