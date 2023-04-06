Man charged after breaking door, fighting cops

Apr. 6—ASHLAND — Police say a drunken Ashland man broke his mother's storm door, and then practically tackled a police officer on Tuesday.

At 7:30 p.m., Ashland Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Central Avenue to take a destruction of property report.

The victim said her son, Robert M. Tackette II, had come home drunk and broke the front storm door and a lamp post light at the home, court records show.

Tackette came down stairs to talk with officers, where it became clear he'd been hitting the bottle, a criminal citation sates.

After discovering there was an active restraining order against the 25-year-old man, officers attempted to take him into custody, records show.

Tackette broke away from officers, bowling over an officer as he ran out the front door, records show.

Both men went to the ground, with Tackette kicking officers away and striking one in the head, court records show.

Tackette was charged with violating an EPO, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, first-degree fleeing on foot and third-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com