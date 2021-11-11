Man charged with breaking into Port home held without bail

Nov. 10—NEWBURYPORT — A Framingham man charged with breaking into a local woman's home was ordered held without bail Wednesday after a Newburyport District Court judge deemed him too dangerous to be released before trial.

Gedeanderson Dasilva, 21, of Beaver Street was charged on Oct. 30 with daytime breaking and entering for a felony while putting a person in fear, intimidating a witness and violating an abuse prevention order.

Local police say the woman was home at the time of the break-in and had obtained a restraining order against Dasilva well before the incident.

Dasilva's lawyer asked Judge Allen Swan not to hold his client without bail, saying he broke into the house not to harm the woman but to see their 2-year-old son. The lawyer asked Swan instead to make Dasilva wear a GPS tracking unit.

But Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said that because Dasilva violated a court order when he broke into the house, there was no way of assuring the woman's safety as long as Dasilva was free.

Swan agreed and ordered Dasilva held without bail. He is due back in court Dec. 6.

In late October, Newburyport police Officer Kevin Martin joined Officer Eric Marshall at the woman's Low Street home about 9:30 a.m.

The woman told police she woke up and found Dasilva standing over her bed. She said he demanded to see his son and that there would be consequences if he could not see him.

The woman then called police. A few minutes later, Dasilva left the house and drove off. Martin checked for signs of what he called "forcible entry" but did not find any. Instead, he believed Dasilva entered through an unlocked door, according to his report.

Martin soon learned that she and Dasilva used to live together in Framingham but that she left about a year ago after he became violent, Martin wrote in his report

About the same time, she obtained a restraining order against him, according to court records.

After leaving, Martin obtained a warrant for Dasilva's arrest. Framingham police also got an arrest warrant for him. But Dasilva turned himself in at the courthouse before he was picked up, according to police.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

