Man charged with bringing more than 400 LSD pills, drugs to sell at local music festival

May 31—A man has been charged with having hundreds of LSD pills and other drugs to sell them at the Lightning in a Bottle music festival.

Undercover California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control officers were at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational area on Friday when they "negotiated" a sale with Jamie Jack Sterling inside the grounds, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court and retrieved Tuesday.

Two agents bought 1 ounce of DMT, 10 LSD tablets and one chocolate bar infused with psilocybin mushrooms for $160, according to the search warrant. Sterling offered the agents more drugs that were in his van, the document said.

The officers arrested Sterling and served a search warrant to comb through his van.

It yielded in more than 450 red suspected LSD tablets, 2.2 grams of DMT, at least 23 chocolate bars infused with psilocybin mushrooms, suspected MDMA and other suspected drugs, according to the search warrant.

Sterling was charged with two felonies: possessing narcotics for sale and transporting drugs. He's due June 9 for his pre-preliminary hearing after pleading not guilty at his arraignment.