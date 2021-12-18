Man charged in Bronx housing project shooting death

A man wanted for a Bronx murder was busted when he showed up to visit his probation officer, police said Friday.

Nelson Rivera, 20, was charged Thursday with murder, manslaughter and gun possession for allegedly killing John Salgado, 37.

The victim was shot in the face, chest and both legs outside a building at the Morris Houses on Washington Ave. near E. 170th St. in Morrisania just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting.

Salgado, records show, was paroled in December 2019 after serving more than five years for a gun conviction.