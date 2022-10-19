Man charged in brother's fatal shooting at Hope Mills apartment Wednesday

A Hope Mills man was arrested early Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his brother, according to court records.

Tony Orlando Levi Dunn, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nikko Brown, 33, at Dunn's Kenmont Lane apartment. Brown lived with Dunn and his wife, the arrest warrant said. He was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at 2:37 a.m, according to the warrant. He was shot in the left chest and hip, the warrant states.

The warrant said that Dunn told investigators he wasn't sure how many times he shot his brother, who he said was also armed. The warrant alleges that Dunn told investigators that Brown was swinging the gun in front of his legs just prior to the shooting, and when Brown lifted the weapon, Dunn shot him.

"Once I informed Mr. Dunn that his brother, Mr. Brown was deceased, Mr. Dunn began tearing up and stated, 'I didn't want this to happen. I just wanted him to leave,'" the arrest warrant said.

