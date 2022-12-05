UPDATE: Man charged with brother's murder set for preliminary

Dec. 5—A man charged with his brother's murder was arraigned on Monday and is now set for a preliminary hearing next week.

Bailey Smith, 56, of Pittsburg School Road in London, is charged with the shooting death of his brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, on Friday afternoon following an argument between the two men.

Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. He is being held under $500,000 cash bond in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The shooting incident launched an investigation by Laurel Sheriff's officials as well as Post 11 of Kentucky State Police and London City Police. As information was developed by the three law enforcement agencies, Smith was taken into custody on Saturday night, Dec. 3, without incident.

Smith is also charged with a prior incident of fourth-degree assault with minor injury and has a court date of April 2023 on that charge.