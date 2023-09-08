Man charged in brutal attack of UW-Madison student told police he 'went into a rage' and 'saw red'

The man who prosecutors say brutally beat and assaulted a University of Wisconsin-Madison student told police he "went into a rage" and "didn't know what was going on" during the attack.

Prosecutors charged Brandon A. Thompson, 26, Thursday in "one of the most horrific sexual assaults in recent memory here in Dane County," Deputy District Attorney William Brown said during the initial court hearing.

Thompson is being held on a $1 million bond on charges of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation and suffocation.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, multiple facial fractures, missing teeth, a broken nose and a broken jaw. She also suffered bruising on her neck consistent with strangulation, a criminal complaint said.

The woman "is currently on a feeding tube and unable to provide a statement as she shows extreme signs of confusion when awake," the complaint said.

Prosecutors said Thompson randomly chose to attack the woman in the early-morning hours of Sunday.

"This defendant was simply driving down the street and saw the victim, had no prior interaction or contact with the victim, and spontaneously decided to pull his car over — much of this occurring on camera — follow her for some distance around the downtown area, and then attack her," Brown said.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Thompson posed as a witness, shouting to nearby residents that the woman needed help. He told the residents that he was out for a walk, had found the woman naked and bloody and had carried her to the back of a residence in the 500 block of West Wilson Street.

When another witness noted Thompson had blood on his hands, he said it was because the woman was bleeding in the street and he carried her to the back of the building. But there was no blood in the street, the complaint said.

When the residents decided to call 911, "Thompson appeared to become 'antsy' and claimed he did not want to be around police when he was high, and he eventually left the scene," the complaint said.

Investigators said surveillance cameras showed Thompson's vehicle following the woman. When police later pulled over his vehicle, he was wearing the same clothes as the man seen in surveillance footage, the complaint said. DNA on the woman also matched Thompson's DNA, the complaint said.

Thompson later told police that when he encountered the woman, he "saw red" and "just kind of zoned out during the rage." He said he didn't remember sexually assaulting the woman but said, "I could have."

"I went into a rage, when I came to, she was on the ground," Thompson said, according to the complaint. "The only thing I remember is just hitting."

If convicted on all charges, Thompson faces up to 91 years in prison. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 25.

UW-Madison Police have encouraged students to download BadgerSafe, a safety app that debuted last month and sends out off-campus safety alerts. Police also recommended that students walk in groups as often as possible.

The Dane County RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center's helpline is 608-251-7273.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brandon Thompson, charged in attack of UW-Madison student, 'saw red'