Man charged with brutal sexual assault of UW-Madison student pleads not guilty

Brandon Thompson, the 26-year-old charged with attacking and sexually assaulting a University of Wisconsin-Madison student last month, has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.

The man appeared Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury, and strangulation and suffocation – all of which are felonies.

According to a criminal complaint, Madison police officers responded to a home at 3 a.m. Sept. 2 found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

An officer reported the scene was "one of the most horrifying things I have seen."

The woman, who has not been identified, was brought to a hospital with a traumatic brain injury, multiple facial fractures, missing teeth, a broken nose and a broken jaw.

Thompson stayed at the scene and acted as a witness alerting authorities on where the attack had taken place, but subsequent left the scene saying "he did not want to be around police when he was high," according to the criminal complaint.

Thompson was arrested four days later and was held on $1 million bail.

Thompson is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference Dec. 1.

