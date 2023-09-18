Man charged with Buckingham Palace trespass

A man is to appear at court charged with trespassing at Buckingham Palace after he was arrested in the Royal Mews on Saturday.

Officers responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews at 1.25am on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Awad Rovalino, 25, has been charged with trespassing on a protected site and will appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on Monday.

Rovalino, of no fixed address, also faces a charge of attempted theft from a motor vehicle during the same incident.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.