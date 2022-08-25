Man charged after bullets hit Germantown church, police say

A 24-year-old man has been charged after a Germantown church was hit by gunfire Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in the 2400 block of Arthur Road.

MORE: Church near Germantown High School hit by gunfire

The pastor of Germantown Presbyterian told FOX13 that bullets hit the church.

No one was hurt in the incident.

According to the Germantown Police Department, Derrion Leonard has been charged with aggravated assault and 2 counts of aggravated child abuse and negletct.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: