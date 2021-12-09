Man charged with burglaries of Greensburg medical offices

Dec. 9—A 37-year-old Jeannette man was arrested by Greensburg police Wednesday for breaking into offices in the Excela Medical Arts building last weekend and stealing multiple items including a laptop computer, according to court documents.

Travis A. Gibson allegedly kicked open the doors to three offices inside the building at 562 Shearer St. sometime late Saturday, according to patrolman Jason Dieter.

Gibson is accused of stealing a laptop computer, a Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie, an unspecified amount of change found in a cup and some over-the-counter pain relievers he found inside the office, according to court documents.

Gibson also is accused of damaging the doors to the offices that he allegedly kicked open to gain entry and damaged office equipment while rummaging through the offices, Dieter reported.

The burglary was reported to police on Sunday.

On Monday, Dieter reported he went to the Greensburg Pawn & Jewelry Exchange on East Pittsburgh Street and inquired whether anyone had pawned a laptop computer. The store employee confirmed that a man had brought in a laptop matching the make of the stolen device and provided Dieter with a photograph of the seller.

Dieter reported in court papers that another city policeman identified the suspect as Gibson.

According to online dockets, Gibson has an extensive criminal history that includes being arrested multiple times for drug-related charges and theft. In 2018, he was sentenced to serve three-to-12 months after pleading guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification to state police after his arrest April 8, 2018 arrest by Jeannette police.

He also has a hearing scheduled Jan. 22 in Indiana County for possession of drug paraphernalia filed after his arrest there Aug. 22, according to court dockets.

Gibson was arraigned Wednesday on three counts each of burglary, criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property and theft. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $25,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .