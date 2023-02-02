Man charged with burglarizing rental business

Feb. 1—A Decatur man is facing a burglary charge after police found him inside a car rental business Wednesday, just after midnight, according to a Decatur police report.

Police said the suspect, Randall Blake McAbee, 34, was discovered inside Hertz Car Rental at 2018 Sixth Ave. S.E. when they responded to an alarm at the business at 12:58 a.m.

Police said they discovered front glass at the business shattered and observed McAbee in the business. He was taken into custody without incident, they said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that McAbee broke into the business in an attempt to take items and he caused damage to the office.

He was charged with third-degree burglary and transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500.

