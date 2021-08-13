Man charged with burglary in 3 A-K Valley towns was looking for open doors, police say

Aug. 13—A man accused of trying to burglarize homes in Frazer is also facing burglary charges in two other Alle-Kiski Valley towns.

Frazer police arrested Eric Allen Shank, 35, of Indiana, Pa., on Tuesday.

In a criminal complaint, Frazer police said Shank told them he was going to enter homes to steal things if he found an open door.

According to the complaint, police said officers went to the 100 block of Log Cabin Road around 1:15 p.m. in response to a report of a suspicious person. A woman said she had seen a man trying numerous door handles around her residence, trying to get in. He may have had a rock in his hand.

When officers arrived, the woman told them the man was at her parents' house nearby. Police learned he was on the back porch, trying to get in.

A resident said the man told him he was looking for a lost puppy.

Police said that when officers approached the man and identified themselves, the man walked over to one of them, turned around and put his hands behind his back.

The man identified himself as Shank. Police learned he had numerous warrants, including one in Allegheny County and one in Westmoreland County.

According to court records, New Kensington police charged Shank with burglary for an incident on Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on that charge Tuesday before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

Lower Burrell police charged Shank with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property in connection with incidents that took place July 10 and July 15. Lower Burrell police also charged him with theft and receiving stolen property for an offense in May.

When he was arrested in Frazer, police said Shank had a book bag containing a needle and a spoon in a blunt wrapper package.

Shank was arraigned Wednesday and sent to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh on $10,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the burglary charges in Frazer on Aug. 23 before District Judge David J. Sosovicka.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .