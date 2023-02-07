Man charged for burglary in Bluffton golf community took $65K worth of items, police say

A Hilton Head man who allegedly stole almost $65,000 worth of items from a home in a Bluffton golf community has been indicted for burglary and a slew of other charges, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominic Edmunds, 30, was charged early Tuesday morning with first-degree burglary, credit card fraud, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, court records show.

Police have accused Edmunds of burglarizing a home in Bluffton’s Belfair Plantation, one of Beaufort County’s premier gated communities, in the early morning hours of Nov. 28. Edmunds allegedly took almost $65,000 worth of personal property from the home, including a vehicle valued at $49,000, a watch worth $15,000 and $940 worth of cash, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens.

Edmunds’ additional charges came as a result of a search warrant executed on his home Monday night, Viens said, when police found stolen credit cards from a Feb. 4 car break-in and a firearm stolen in 2021.

Police don’t believe Edmunds was armed during the alleged burglary, Viens said. In South Carolina, any burglary that occurs in the nighttime is considered a first-degree charge, even if the suspect is unarmed and nonviolent.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Edmunds was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

