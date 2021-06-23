Man charged with burglary of Jumpertown maintenance shop

Jun. 22—BOONEVILLE — A Prentiss County man has been charged with breaking into a municipal building and stealing items.

The town of Jumpertown called the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office June 16 to report its maintenance shop/storage building on Highway 4 West had been burglarized.

The investigation led authorities to arrest of Gordon Kyle Sims, 38, of Booneville, charged with burglary of a commercial building. When a search warrant was executed at Sims' residence, the items reported stolen were located. Officials also found a weapon, that led to Sims being charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Since Sims was out on bond for previous felony charge at the time of his arrest, the District Attorney's Office will file a motion to revoke the previous bond and hold him without bond.

william.moore@djournal.com