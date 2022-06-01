Man charged with burglary of an occupied home

May 31—OXFORD — A man was arrested just moments after he broke into a home in northwest Oxford.

A Clearbrook Drive resident called 911 on May 25 to report that someone had broken into their home while they were inside. Oxford police responded to the area and were able to locate the suspect within minutes.

Larrious Lipsey, 39, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with burglary. During his initial court appearance, a Lafayette County Justice Court judge set bond at $20,000.

william.moore@djournal.com