Man charged in burglary of SW eateries

Jun. 25—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police have arrested a Manchester man in connection with the burglary of two restaurants on Oakland Road last fall.

The man, Keyshawn Rothman, 22, of 105 East Center St., Manchester was charged Thursday with two counts each of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and sixth-degree larceny.

Rothman admitted to the burglaries in a recent interview, Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

Cleverdon said Rothman had at least one accomplice last October when he broke into Oakland Pizza and Sun-Sun Chinese Restaurant. Police were able to track down Rothman because he left fingerprints on the cash register in one of the restaurants, Cleverdon said.

Rothman was arraigned on the new charges Thursday and is to return to Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 8.

— Matthew P. Knox

