Man charged with burglary, theft in Le Sueur County

Apr. 27—LE CENTER — A Cleveland man faces felony burglary and theft charges for allegedly stealing insulation and other building materials in rural Le Sueur County.

Michael Jacob Passmore, 37, was charged with the felonies Tuesday, as well as a misdemeanor for possession of stolen property related to a separate incident.

A property owner reported Nov. 10 that someone entered his building between September and November and stole about $2,000 worth of materials, according to a criminal complaint. The thief reportedly entered through an unsecured door and removed insulation from the wall along with taking sheetrock and electrical wire.

After installing a trail cam, the property owner reached out to police Dec. 19 informing them about captured images showing three people on the property. Police identified Passmore in the footage, according to the complaint.

Passmore reportedly admitted going on the property through an unsecured door and stealing insulation from the walls. He also told police he later returned to the property to show it to two other people but didn't take anything on that occasion.

The misdemeanor charge for possessing stolen property stems from allegations in March. Another property owner reported someone stole "pipe lasers" used in construction from his barn.

The lasers were valued between $200 to $500, and they had a tracking device on them. Sheriff's deputies tracked the stolen items to a rural Le Sueur County residence, which was a known place where Passmore stored items.

Passmore allegedly claimed someone gave him the pipe lasers for free, according to a criminal complaint, but said he should've known they were stolen.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola