Man charged with burglary, theft of Moulton business

Jun. 14—MOULTON — A Moulton man faces burglary and theft charges after Moulton police and Lawrence County Sheriff deputies apprehended him attempting to flee from Pilgrim's Pride, according to authorities.

Jeremiah Fust, 37, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar's tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Capt. Russell Graham, Sgt. Casey Baker and officer Tim Owens of the Moulton Police Department set up surveillance around the building after company officials told police it had been burglarized several times.

The officers observed a male riding a bicycle toward the hatchery, police said. They entered the building attempting to locate the suspect when the suspect fled out of the building and into the path surrounded by Sheriff deputies Lt. Lee Smith and Tabitha Campbell.

Fust was transported to Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $8,000.

