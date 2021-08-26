Man charged with burglary in Valdosta

Aug. 26—VALDOSTA — A Newnan man has been charged with burglary in Valdosta, police said.

At 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Oakwood School Daycare, 426 Murray Road, to investigate a burglary, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

The building had been damaged so a suspect could get inside and steal numerous items, including electronic gear, police said.

Later that morning, another officer responded to a theft call at 98 Garden Drive and recognized the suspect as the same man who had been on surveillance video from the daycare, the statement said.

Johnny W. Harper, 39, of Newnan is charged with felony burglary, the police statement said.

"These officers sharing information and working together led to this offender being arrested and taken off of the streets just hours after the crime was reported," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.