Man charged with burglary, vehicle theft

Apr. 21—VALDOSTA — Surveillance video led to the arrest of a Valdosta man on burglary, property damage and vehicle theft charges Wednesday.

Saturday, April 15, a police officer headed to a business in the 1800 block of South Patterson Street after a burglar alarm went off, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The front door had been damaged and someone had gotten into the business. While reviewing surveillance video, the suspect was recognized from a previous encounter, police said.

He had taken a set of car keys from inside the business and used them to take a vehicle in the business parking lot without permission, police said.

Warrants were taken out against the suspect — described as a 41-year-old Valdosta man — on charges of felony burglary, felony criminal damage to property and felony theft by taking motor vehicle, according to the statement. He was arrested Wednesday after he was found walking on Airport Road.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.