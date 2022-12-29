Man charged with burglary after wreck

Dec. 28—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was sent to the Lowndes County Jail Monday on burglary and related charges.

Around midnight, police officers headed to the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive after Lowndes County deputies found a vehicle and trailer registered to a local business wrecked, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

The driver had fled the accident scene but was apprehended, police said.

When officers checked the business, they found that the driver had forced his way into the building by damaging multiple doors. The investigation revealed the suspect took keys for two vehicles from the building and stole the pickup truck and trailer which were involved in the accident, the statement said.

Further investigation found indicated the driver may have been a former employee of the business. The driver was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with felony burglary, two felony counts of theft by taking and felony criminal damage to property, the police statement said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.