Man charged in Busch's grocery store parking lot robbery, assault

A South Lyon man is being held on a $1 million bond after prosecutors charged him with several felonies in connection to an armed robbery Feb. 1.

Officials said a man robbed and shot a woman with a BB/pellet gun in the Brighton Busch's Fresh Food Market parking lot, then injured an employee who subdued the robber.

Thomas Grayson, 21, was arraigned Feb. 2 on two counts each of assault with intent to rob while armed and possession of a pneumatic firearm during a felony. He is also charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Brighton City police officers were dispatched to the store at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release.

"While en route to the call, officers were advised a white male stole a purse from a female that was loading groceries in her car and shot her in the face as she chased after him," Brighton City Police Chief Rob Bradford said in the release.

The woman was shot with a BB/pellet pistol and suffered a cut to the head, officials said.

A store employee, Kyle Thill, chased Grayson and tackled him to the ground, officials said.

During the altercation Grayson shot Thill multiple times and hit Thill in the head with the butt of the gun, Livingston County Chief Prosecuting Attorney Carolyn Henry said during Grayson’s arraignment last week.

The assault caused “extremely serious medical injuries,” Henry said.

Thill was transported by EMS to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment.

Henry asked Livingston County Magistrate Jerry Sherwood to set Grayson’s bond at $1 million stating the “event was extremely traumatizing to many people of our community.”

Sherwood granted Henry's bond request. Grayson is scheduled to appear in front of Livingston County District Court Judge Shauna Murphy Feb. 15 for a probable cause conference.

Grayson is lodged in the Livingston County Jail.

