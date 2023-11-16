Man charged in Cahokia Heights double murder

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man is charged with murder after police found a person on the ground with a gunshot wound and another shooting victim at a hospital in September. Demonte James, 28, is currently being held at the Menard State Corrections Center in connection with this crime. Both of the victims died after the shooting.

The police responded to a call on Old Missouri Avenue just after midnight on September 25. Two men, identified as Jeffery Paine Jr., 38, and Brian Hill, 26, were fatally shot in Cahokia Heights, Illinois, during the late-night incident.

Another man may have been injured in the shooting.

