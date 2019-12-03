Man charged with capital murder in Aniah Blanchard's death

A suspect is now facing a capital murder charge in the death of Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris, who disappeared in late October, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes announced Monday. Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, previously faced first degree kidnapping charges in the 19-year-old's disappearance.

"Mr. Yazeed is the only person in this case responsible for abducting Aniah Blanchard. He is the only person responsible for Aniah's murder," Hughes said at a press conference. Yazeed is currently being held without bond.

Aniah Blanchard was first reported missing on October 24. Her car, a black Honda CRV, was found days later at an apartment complex more than 50 miles away. Police said they found blood in the car. On November 8, Yazeed was arrested in Escambia County, Florida, and initially charged with first degree kidnapping.

After authorities found Blanchard's remains on November 25, and the medical examiner determined that she had been killed by a gunshot wound, officials upgraded the charges against Yazeed to capital murder, Hughes said.

Hughes added that prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

