Man charged with capital murder in Holt house fire that killed two people

A 39-year-old man has been charged with capital murder after an investigation into a house fire in Holt that killed two people last month.

On May 11, deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office discovered two victims inside of a burned-down residence on the 1900 block of Garber Street in Holt.

Family members contacted police after they went to the residence to check on the victims, whom they had been unable to contact for several days, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. When the family members arrived, they discovered the mobile home had burned to the ground.

Deputies later discovered the bodies of Shelli Wallace, no age listed, and Eric Shane Hatter, 42, in the debris. Kennedy said they were residents of the home and evidence suggested their deaths were the result of foul play.

After an investigation, Patrick Darnell Campos was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of Wallace and Hatter.

Campos is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

