Man charged with capital murder in Montgomery fatal shooting

A Hope Hull man is charged with capital murder in a fatal Saturday night shooting in Montgomery.

Crawford Bruce, Jr., 27, is charged, said Capt. Saba Coleman, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. Bruce was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Marion Woodward, 31, of Montgomery. He was arrested by the United States Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No other information was released by MPD. Court records point to the fact that capital murder charges were filed because Woodward was inside a vehicle when he was shot. Under Alabama law, shooting into or from an occupied vehicle can lead to capital murder charges.

