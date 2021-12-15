Man charged with capital murder in shooting outside Tuscaloosa gas station

A 31-year-old man faces a capital murder charge after a Wednesday morning shooting outside a Tuscaloosa gas station.

Cornelius Rashad Jones turned himself in to authorities at the Tuscaloosa County Jail shortly after the 7:30 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the gas station at 3800 Joe Mallisham Parkway, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crime Unit.

The victim in the shooting was identified as 50-year-old John Weston Horton.

Horton was seated in the passenger side of a vehicle parked outside the gas station when a gunman approached and shot Horton through the car window. A woman who was in the driver's seat was not injured.

Horton was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Kennedy said Horton's shooting was witnessed by several people and also captured on surveillance video.

Horton was in a relationship with a woman who was previously involved with Jones and anger over that relationship was a possible motive in the shooting, according to Kennedy.

Jones, who also faces a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle, was jailed without bond.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Man charged with capital murder in shooting at Tuscaloosa gas station