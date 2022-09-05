Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of 2-year-old, police say

A suspect was arrested in a shooting that left a 2-year-old boy dead.

The West Memphis Police Department captured the suspect wanted in connection to the slaying of Jadaka Jimerson.

Kylond Kamon Jackson, 25, was charged with Capital Murder.

Jackson also faces charges of 1st Degree Battery, Terroristic Act, Aggravated Assault, 1st Degree Terroristic Threatening, and Criminal Conspiracy,

According to West Memphis Police, Jackson was taken into custody Saturday, September 3, in West Memphis.

“This is the first step towards justice. The prayers of our community have been answered,” said Mayor McClendon

The West Memphis Police Department arrested two people on June 30 in connection with the murder of Jadaka Jimmerson.

The 2-year-old boy died on June 17 after bullets flew into a house as part of what McClendon called a drive-by shooting.

The boy’s mother was also shot.

In a previous news conference, McClendon confirmed that Jadaka and his mom were not the targets of the shooting. McClendon also said that the person the shooters were searching for was not at home at the time of the shooting.

