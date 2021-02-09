A man charged in the Capitol insurrection asked a federal court if he could fly to Peru for his wedding

Capitol siege kekistan flag
Supporters of President Trump storm the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington DC. Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  • A man charged in the US Capitol insurrection requested permission to travel to Peru to get married.

  • Troy Williams was charged on January 28 on three separate counts stemming from the Capitol breach.

  • A woman from Texas also charged in the riot was previously granted permission to go to Mexico.

A man charged in the US Capitol riot filed a request to travel to Peru.

Troy Williams was charged on January 28 with one count of violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of aiding and abetting.

Williams told the court in his filing on Tuesday that his fiancé currently lives in Peru and asked for permission to travel there to get married. His filing suggests that he has already scheduled and booked the flight, as it notes that his attorney has already provided the government and US Pretrial Services with a copy of his flight information.

When interviewed by the FBI, Williams admitted to attending the Stop the Steal rally on January 6 and entering the Capitol, though he said he had "no intentions of entering the Capitol building until everyone went inside," and only entered due to "herd mentality."

Williams is not the first charged rioter who has asked to leave the country. On February 5, a federal judge granted Jenny Cudd's request to travel to Mexico for an already planned work-bonding retreat. Directly after she breached the Capitol, Cudd told a local news outlet that she would "do it again".

Cudd was granted permission to leave the country by Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump-appointed judge in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. While Williams is being charged in the same court, the judge assigned to his case is Ketanji Brown Jackson, an Obama-appointee.

Williams has not entered a plea, according to the court docket. His first hearing is scheduled for Thursday, February 11.

According to the US Embassy in Peru, the country is accepting tourists but is currently under heightened restrictions until the end of February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is unclear how long Williams is requesting to be in Peru, but all travelers arriving in Peru are required to quarantine for 14 days. The US embassy suggests that anyone traveling to the country for less than two weeks should reschedule their plane tickets in order to fully abide by the country's policy.

Read the original article on Business Insider

