Man charged in Capitol riot after allegedly showing video in his dentist's office

A New York man was charged in connection with the Capitol riot in Washington after allegedly talking about his involvement in the Jan. 6 mob at his dentist’s office.

Daniel Warmus, of Alden, New York, was arrested Tuesday and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or without authority, and knowingly with the intent to impede and the orderly conduct of government, according to the Department of Justice.

Image: (DOJ)

The FBI received a tip about Warmus’ involvement from an unidentified person who overheard Warmus discussing his experience at his dentist’s office, the complaint against him said. Warmus allegedly played a video he took inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and said he had smoked marijuana while he was there.

A subsequent investigation identified Warmus on security footage inside the Capitol and as having entered the federal building through the Senate Wing Doors at about 2:17 p.m., the complaint said.

Warmus allegedly wore a sweatshirt that read “CNN is fake news,” a hat that said “Trump 2020” and carried a “F--- Antifa” flag.

Image: An FBI investigation identified Daniel Warmus on security footage inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. 2020. (DOJ)

A search warrant was issued for Warmus’ cellphone records, which matched his mobile number “as having utilized a cell site consistent with providing service to a geographic area that included the interior” of the Capitol. The records also matched Warmus’ phone model and equipment serial number, according to the complaint.

Federal court records show Warmus had an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York on Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to appear next week in the D.C. district court.

Daniel DuBois, Warmus' attorney, said the defense was "looking forward to all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the events of January 6th coming to light."