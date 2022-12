Dec. 21—ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department on Tuesday charged Camron Kayne Medley with first degree murder for a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's.

The incident occurred on Oct. 29 of this year.

According to an initial press release of the incident, another individual was also shot. Both victims in the incident were 18.

Medley is being held at the Richmond County Jail under no bond.